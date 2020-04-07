Copperstate Farms Keeps Essential Arizona Medical Cannabis Supply Moving With Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Measures

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company in Arizona, is answering increased product demand while prioritizing patient and employee safety at its dispensary and cultivation operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As the top cannabis wholesaler in Arizona and home to one of the largest greenhouses in North America, Copperstate Farms is an invaluable part of the state medical marijuana supply chain.



“Our number one priority is to keep our employees and our customers safe during this period of uncertainty and fluidity from the coronavirus issue. We are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all government executive orders and are continually changing and updating our processes and work flows. Additionally, we have seen medical cannabis demand increase across our wholesale and retail channels,” stated Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar.

Parent company to retail brand Sol Flower, Copperstate Farms has taken a proactive approach and instituted extra precautions at its dispensary locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Sol Flower has reduced store hours allowing staff additional time to deep clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces and high-traffic areas as well as move to a one shift model. Patients are encouraged to order online for pick-up at the dispensaries. In Tempe, Sol Flower has three new express pickup windows to improve wait times.

Sol Flower’s mixed-use dispensary retail concept in Sun City with public-facing café and classroom, has temporarily suspended workshops and dining services to help flatten the curve. The location is also instituting a 1:1 patient advocate to patient ratio to limit dispensary capacity and has expanded its express pickup area to serve patients more efficiently.

Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing measures at all facilities and visitors are no longer allowed at its 40-acre grow in Snowflake, Arizona.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980



