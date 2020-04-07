Kitman Labs and BridgeAthletic Partner to Deliver Enhanced Performance Intelligence

Companies collaborate to accelerate athletic development and overall team performance

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif. and DUBLIN, Ireland, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitman Labs, a leader in Performance Intelligence Solutions for elite sports teams, and BridgeAthletic, the industry’s most advanced high performance training software for coaches and athletes, today announced a partnership and a real-time integration. At a time when athletes around the globe are training from home due to COVID-19, the partnership is especially important, allowing coaches to design, deliver, and monitor programs remotely through BridgeTracker, and enabling performance staff to centralize and analyze all data, including data from BridgeTracker, into the Kitman Labs Performance Intelligence Platform. With the real-time integration, teams have the best intelligence for better, faster decision making about short and long term athlete development.



“We believe in empowering teams to use the best combination of technology to have the biggest impact on their athletes and team success. BridgeAthletic’s advanced capabilities power the most robust training programs, which our solutions can take into account for overall performance optimization,” said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of Kitman Labs. “We’ve invested heavily in an ecosystem of automated integrations and the collaboration with BridgeAthletic is an important milestone in our overall commitment to delivering the most powerful performance intelligence to our teams, leagues, and governing bodies.”

BridgeAthletic powers programs for over 250 teams, and over 500 teams rely on Kitman Labs solutions for Performance Intelligence. Both companies support all professional sports, national teams and collegiate organizations.

“Having the complete visibility to all the components of our athlete’s profile provided by the integrated BridgeAthletic and Kitman Labs solutions right at our fingertips is critical to our decision-making about athletic development at all levels (Timbers, Thorns, T2 and Academy) in our organization, particularly right now as we are training athletes remotely,” said Nick Milonas, Head of Performance at the Portland Timbers. “We can stay tightly connected to our athletes, and move fast in our planning, monitoring, and refining to keep athletes progressing, fit, and healthy.”

After an athlete completes a session in BridgeTracker, the information automatically updates in the Kitman Labs Performance Intelligence Platform. The integration powers a holistic view of all workload, recovery, response, medical and performance data. Staff can use insights from Kitman Labs Training and Development Analytics on what strength and conditioning metrics have the biggest impact on game-day performance. This enables teams to focus their benchmarking and comparisons on what matters most to identify areas of strengths and weaknesses for each individual athlete and assess how their entire squad is developing. Coaches can take this intelligence and easily adjust programs via BridgeAthletic, ensuring continuous improvement of the key physical traits that are the drivers of performance.

“We’re pleased to bring together the performance intelligence of Kitman Labs with our market-leading digital training platform, BridgeTracker. It is our mission to empower coaches and trainers to improve outcomes for their athletes,” said Michael Sharf, BridgeAthletic’s CEO. “Our partnership serves our mission by seamlessly combining performance insights from Kitman Labs with our world-class training application. We believe that the combined platform will deliver immense value for human performance professionals around the world utilizing both systems.”

About Kitman Labs

Kitman Labs is the leader in performance intelligence solutions for elite sports teams. Founded in 2012 with the vision to fundamentally change how the sports industry uses data to increase athlete availability and on-field success, Kitman Labs has consistently set the standard for performance and injury analytics. With over 200 years of performance, medical sports science, and data science expertise, Kitman Labs delivers immediate and ongoing performance and business results. Kitman Labs powers over 150 elite teams across the NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC, NCAA, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Pro14, Premiership Rugby, NRL, Chinese Super League and more. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Dublin, and Sydney. https://www.kitmanlabs.com/

About BridgeAthletic

BridgeAthletic builds high-performance training tools for coaches, trainers, physical therapists, and athletes at the highest levels of their field. BridgeAthletic’s market-leading platform allows industry practitioners to leverage the power of the cloud and big data to revolutionize the way performance programs are created, delivered, and tracked. Bridge works with over 250 elite organizations including teams across every professional sports league and power 5 NCAA conference, as well as a number of national governing bodies and youth organizations. https://www.bridgeathletic.com/

