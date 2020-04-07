Group-IB joins TSANet to resolve multivendor integration issues faster

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group-IB, a Singapore-based cybersecurity company, has joined TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, to fast track interactions with other vendors in resolving multiparty integration issues. By joining TSANet ecosystem Group-IB will leverage easy-connect process with other vendors’ engineering teams to ultimately reduce the resolution time significantly for its customers. Group-IB joins hundreds of TSANet Members including Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix NetApp, Red Hat and VMware.

Multivendor integration can be frustrating and time consuming especially in cybersecurity industry, where you sometimes need to glue together complex threat detection or threat intelligence solutions critical for customers’ operations in a timely manner. TSANet provides a framework for establishing and maintaining effective collaboration between engineering teams working on a common customer issue. This allows to ultimately ensure a higher level of support to Group-IB’s and other TSANet members’ clients.

“Direct and timely communication between technical teams is essential when it comes to resolving product integration issues that involve multiple parties or customizing the requirements of a shared customer,” comments Dmitry Volkov, Group-IB CTO. “TSANet allows to have a single point of contact with more than 700 technology companies, facilitate collaboration between engineering teams to solve integration issues faster and easier, and we are delighted to join the alliance.”

“We are very pleased to have Group-IB join the alliance. Cybersecurity has grown tremendously over the past several years, and collaboration between cybersecurity and other technology vendors is a necessity, “said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet president.

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multivendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multivendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multivendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than seven hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

Company and product names mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Group-IB

Group-IB is a Singapore-based provider of solutions aimed at detection and prevention of cyberattacks, online fraud, IP protection and high-profile cyber investigations. Group-IB’s Threat Hunting Intelligence system has been named one of the best in class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. Group-IB’s technological leadership is built on the company’s 17 years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations around the world and 60 000 hours of cyber security incident response accumulated in one of biggest forensic laboratory and a round-the-clock center providing a rapid response to cyber incidents—CERT-GIB. Group-IB is a partner of Europol, and has been recommended by the OSCE as a cybersecurity solutions provider.

Group-IB’s experience, threat hunting & intelligence have been fused into an ecosystem of highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions designed to monitor, identify, and prevent cyber threats.

Our mission is to protect clients in cyberspace using innovative products and services.



