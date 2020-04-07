Pyramid Consulting, Inc. Response to Corona Virus (COVID-19)

Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyramid Consulting, Inc. , a leading global provider of contingent workforce staffing and technology solutions is carefully monitoring the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19). Since the middle of March, we have been reviewing and implementing protocols and Business Continuity programs inline with guidance from the government entities in the US and India, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).As an organization, we are committed to the success of our customers, the health and safety of our employees, consultants, and communities we serve. Pyramid continues to take decisive action to support the global effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Since March, we have implemented the following policies:• All employees globally are working from home.• We have discontinued both domestic and international travel.• We have restricted travel for in-person meetings, and have embraced teleconferencing and remote communication tools for online meetings.• We have introduced new guidelines for our teams on all the safety and health-related precautions for themselves, clients, and visitors.• We will monitor the situation daily and evaluate any change to our Business Continuity and contingency plans.Pyramid Consulting has enabled our teams to successfully support our clients during this serious situation. Our methodology and approach to working remotely will continue to deliver high-value staff and services to our clients. We have the experience and ability to serve you during this period of global impact.As the situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus changes in each country, we will continue to follow the guidance of the local country government for guidance and advice. We will review this situation on a regular basis to stay in close alignment with government guidelines. We fully expect that changes in these government guidelines will cause a change to these policies.We thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and commitment in these challenging times, which we need to face together.About Pyramid Consulting, Inc.: Pyramid Consulting, Inc. provides Staffing and Technology Solution services to enterprise customers. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India, we serve companies ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 and 1000 companies.Since 1996, we have been delivering top talent to our clients by combining the use of the latest technology with the subject-matter expertise that our seasoned team of recruiters brings to the process. With the integration of smart sourcing tools, machine learning, and AI/Artificial Intelligence into our screening process across the organization; we evaluate a large volume of candidates to find the most suitable talent.Our Pyramid Solutions division provides lifecycle technology services to help companies get past their bottlenecks. By transforming clients’ technology capabilities, Solutions prepares businesses for tomorrow, while ensuring the business is part of a current, compatible and productive IT infrastructure.



