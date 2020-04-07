The Georgetown-Howard Universities Center for Clinical Research and Translational Science Selects Bridgeline to Power Next Generation Website

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOBURN, Mass., April 7, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Georgetown-Howard University selected Bridgeline Unbound as its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to power their next generation, mobile-friendly website for clinical research and translational science.

The Georgetown-Howard Universities Center for Clinical and Translational Science (GHUCCTS) is a multi-institutional consortium of medical research institutions forged from a desire to promote clinical research and translational science. GHUCCTS is transforming clinical research and translational science to bring new scientific advances to healthcare through multiple partnerships and collaborations among the member institutions. The members of the GHUCCTS consortium include Georgetown University (GU), Howard University (HU), MedStar Health Research Institute (MHRI), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and the Washington Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center (VAMC).

Georgetown-Howard University engaged Bridgeline to increase awareness of its institutions, elevate their online presence and drive engagement with a modern and mobile friendly site. The site leverages Bridgeline’s Unbound Core Accelerator Framework which offers out-of-the-box, flexible publishing templates and content modules. These modules enabled GHUCCTS to create a feature-rich, ADA compliant, digital experience with minimal cost and development time. GHUCCTS licensed Bridgeline Unbound’s Content, Marketing, Insights and Search product modules when allows it to manage the complete user journey – with the ability to attract, engage, nurture and convert their online visitors.

The GHUCCTS website is available at: http://www.georgetownhowardctsa.org

“Bridgeline is proud to power a multitude of digital experiences in higher education, healthcare and life sciences,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “Our comprehensive digital experience platform allows these organizations to effectively manage their digital experiences and communicate critical information in real-time that engages and educates their audiences while carrying out their important mission.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Carl Prizzi EVP of Product Bridgeline Digital press@bridgeline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.