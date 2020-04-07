Blue Ridge Joins the NetSuite Partner Tournament of Champions

--The Vested Group to produce and host this fun online competition of functionality between non-competing partners--

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge , a leader in supply chain planning solutions, announced today that the company is competing in the NetSuite Partner Tournament of Champions, starting April 8 at 11 a.m. CDT. Award-winning NetSuite solution provider The Vested Group is organizing, producing and hosting this head-to-head competition of functionality between non-competing NetSuite partners.



The NetSuite Partner Tournament of Champions will be much like the Sweet 16 round of a tournament, with head-to-head demos by the companies. Blue Ridge and 15 other NetSuite partners with non-competing solutions will each bring their best eight minutes of “drop the mic” functionality, highlighting their solutions and show-stoppers. The audience will then vote, and the winner will move on to the next round. About 80,000 or more NetSuite users will be invited to watch partners compete in this three-round tournament.

To watch, visit http://tvglab.com/partnertoc starting at 11 AM CT on April 8.



“This is a good-natured competition amongst colleagues and like-minded partners,” said Jeff Jenkins, chief revenue officer, Blue Ridge Global. “We welcome this challenge and the fun idea to get a ‘team spirit’ vibe going in the NetSuite partner community.”

“We are producing this tournament in an online streaming format that will feel like a TV broadcast,” said Joel Patterson, founder, The Vested Group. “We’ll have color commentators intro each match and competitor and really make it feel like viewers are watching a tournament game with a countdown clock, a horn to end each section and a half-time with commentary.”



About The Vested Group

Founded in 2011 in Plano, Texas, The Vested Group is an award-winning NetSuite solution provider that specializes in consulting, implementation, support and development of the entire range of NetSuite products. The NetSuite solution provider seeks to use new technologies and a different type of consulting organization to change the game and create a situation that allows everyone to win. For more information, visit http://www.thevested.com/ .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning solutions empower leading distributors and retailers to more accurately forecast demand, capture more sales, slash costs and accelerate profits by combining intelligent science and automation. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

Media Contact:

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

william@backbeatmarketing.com

404.593.8320



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.