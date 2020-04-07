Aviation Week Network Selects AVITAS As Aircraft Valuation Data Provider

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , the largest multimedia information and services provider to the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, has selected AVITAS , a leading aircraft appraisal and consulting firm, to offer commercial aircraft values for its suite of aircraft tracking and analytical tools.



This collaboration builds upon the strength of Aviation Week Network’s fleet services, including CAPA Fleet Database and Fleet Discovery products, which provide unparalleled accuracy in tracking aircraft lifecycle information including aircraft status, ownership, specifications, utilization, history and more, collated and verified by Aviation Week Network’s own teams of industry-leading researchers and analysts. The commercial valuation data includes the current market value, base value and base lease rates.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with AVITAS so expanding our current services with AVITAS values was a clear next step, particularly given their reputation and experience. During this critical time in aviation history providing customers with the insights need to navigate the future is of utmost importance,” said Anne McMahon, Managing Director, Intelligence and Data Services, Aviation Week Network.

John Vitale, President & CEO of AVITAS added, “At this unprecedented time in our industry we are pleased to be strengthening our relationships with industry partners like Aviation Week Network to help our community move forward.”

For more information about Aviation Week Network, including CAPA – Centre for Aviation or AVITAS, contact Anne McMahon at +1 646 469 1564 or John Vitale at +1 703 476 2300.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

860.495.5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com



