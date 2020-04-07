PCLOF & TLRY INVESTOR UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKT: PCLOF)

Class Period: June 21, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Deadline: May 5, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pclof

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PharmaCielo engaged in an undisclosed related party transactions with General Extract LLC; (2) PharmaCielo engaged in misleading transactions and loans with General Extract LLC and XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.; (3) PharmaCielo’s Research Technology and Processing Centre was never on-schedule and is delayed; (4) the Rionegro facility is located on a floodplain and contaminated with mold and pesticides from its previous tenants; (5) PharmaCielo’s Cauca Department land has never been utilized by the Company and is idle; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

Class Period: January 15, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Deadline: May 5, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tlry

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated; (2) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



