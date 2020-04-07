Dood Live Stream Launching on the App Store

With Dood, users can live stream to multiple social networks at once with their mobile phones & discover live content on the platform.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vlad Rigenco and his team are excited to announce that their app, Dood Live Stream, will be hitting the app store on April 10th, 2020.Dood is a mobile app that allows content creators, influencers, and broadcasters to live stream to multiple social networks at once. On first-access, users can browse through other live videos and discover trending content in the community tab. Once registered, people can create profiles, build a following, and engage with their audience in real-time. Dood is a professional-centric platform, designed to elevate the business-consumer relationship through live video and practical tools.Dood Live Stream will serve as a live streaming tool and a content discovery network for live content. People can actively live stream to mainstream social media channels such as Youtube, Facebook, and in the near future, Twitch, Instagram, and LinkedIn will be added to the roster. Content creators will benefit from the increase of content distribution and their outreach online; at the same time, they will receive valuable analytics from the platforms they are live streaming to.Dood has been in development for a year thanks to the help from a passionate team and a group of talented developers. From the initial logo design, to travelling to Web Summit in Lisbon Portugal, the team has been actively demonstrating their vision to the public. “It’s been a long and rewarding journey, and we are doing this because we truly believe that new opportunities can be made for the world through the power of live streaming,” says Founder and CEO Vlad Rigenco.“With our upcoming release, we want to transform the way people engage with live video – taking it to new heights.”Go Live with Dood on April 10th, 2020 and become an early adopter of the app. Only available for iOS with an Android version in the making. For more information, visit www.getdood.app or download Dood Live Stream in the App Store.About Vlad RigencoVlad Rigenco has been an entrepreneur his entire life, exploring many industries and finding his success in real-estate. At some point, he realized there is a lack of live video in corporate culture and has ventured out to create Dood Live Stream. He is a driven person who wants to see a connected world, both in business and personal life, and believes a live streaming platform is the best way for content creators, businesses, professionals and people to engage, connect and foster a relationship in real-time.



