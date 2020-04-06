LM Participates in 46th Annual Waste Management Symposia

LM staff presented sessions and supported the LM informational booth in the exhibit hall. LM presentations included: “Post Closure Challenges and Long-Term Stewardship/Legacy Management,” “Tribal Community Outreach,” and “Oil and Natural Gas Development Near and Beneath Uranium Tailings Disposal Cells and Other Remediated Sites.”

“Waste Management is a great opportunity for us to exchange best practices with industry experts to ensure that we efficiently perform our mission,” said LM site manager Darina Castillo.

Additional topics featured at the conference included special reserved sessions in the categories of Used Fuel; Decontamination and Decommissioning; Procurement and Contracting; Safety; Clean-up of Legacy Sites Worldwide; and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission/U.S. Department of Defense. William (Ike) White, Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of Science, was one of the plenary speakers.

Find additional information on the 2020 Waste Management Symposia.