Quik-Pak Relocates to Larger, Customized Facility

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quik-Pak , a provider of innovative microelectronic packages, assembly and wafer-processing solutions, today announced it has relocated all operations to its new facility at 2063 Wineridge Place in Escondido. With the move from its former leased location in San Diego to the new, owned facility, Quik-Pak can offer customers greater stability and enhanced capabilities with the same high quality and reliability for which the company is known.



Located only five miles away from Quik-Pak’s previous San Diego site, the new 20,783-square-foot facility was built out specifically to accommodate Quik-Pak’s production processes, with the layout designed to follow the flow of material as it moves through the line. This will make manufacturing more efficient and even better able to accommodate customers’ varied requirements. The new facility includes 5,000 square feet of expandable Class 1000/10,000 (ISO6/ISO7) cleanroom space and is situated on a 1.7-acre lot, with easy freeway and airport access. In addition, Quik-Pak was able to transfer both equipment and tooling from parent company Promex Industries’ Santa Clara, Calif. facility, which will add additional packaging capabilities to Quik-Pak’s already impressive portfolio.

“Quik-Pak is renowned for collaborating with our customers and for providing services and solutions that meet or exceed their critical development timelines,” said Quik-Pak Chief Operating Officer Ken Molitor. “We can do this even more expediently with all our capabilities now consolidated under one roof in our built-to-suit space and we can focus more effectively on addressing new markets and applications for our offerings.” This includes Quik-Pak’s recently introduced substrate design and fabrication service targeting ICs and MEMS, demand for which is rising as the need grows for custom packaging solutions, such as custom RF packages essential for 5G devices.

Escondido, Calif.-based Quik-Pak, a division of Promex Industries , provides IC packaging, assembly and wafer processing services in its ISO 9001:2015-certified, ISO-13485:2016, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air cavity QFN packages provide a fast, convenient solution for prototype to full production needs. Same-day assembly services are provided to reduce time to market. More information is available at www.quik-pak.com or by calling 858-674-4676.

