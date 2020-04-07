CloudBolt Software Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist

Leading Enterprise Cloud Management Platform in running for Best Cloud Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management platform leader, today announced that the CloudBolt hybrid cloud management platform was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Cloud Management Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.



CloudBolt’s latest platform release ( CloudBolt 9 ) builds on the company’s vision of simplifying multi-cloud management through a single pane of glass, accelerating workload delivery through self-service IT, and enforcing governance through centralized automation. Now in version 9.2, CloudBolt’s latest capabilities include the industry’s most advanced support for Kubernetes lifecycle management and Terraform.

As enterprises continue to invest in cloud, containers, and infrastructure-as-code, the need for enterprise IT to deliver workloads to the business–quickly, cost-effectively, and securely–is critical. Moreover, as remote work becomes a new reality, the value of automation becomes even more essential for enterprise IT to increase agility while enabling rapid access to desktop-as-a-service and virtual desktop infrastructure through CloudBolt’s automation and self-service IT capabilities.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. CloudBolt 9 was honored as one of 150 finalists across the 40 business technology categories.

“The 2020 CODiE Award finalists join a long and distinguished history of innovative products and services destined to transform the way we do business. We congratulate all of our finalists and look forward to seeing their impact across the B2B market for years to come,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Best Cloud Management Solution category,” said Grant Ho, chief marketing officer of CloudBolt. “CloudBolt was created to help customers better automate and manage the workload complexities of their private and public cloud infrastructures. Especially in today’s unprecedented COVID-19 environment—as IT faces significant pressures to support a remote workforce while juggling greater at-home responsibilities—the need for automation and self-service IT to help organizations become more efficient and maintain business continuity has never been greater.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced May 18 during an online winner announcement ceremony. Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists .

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world’s largest enterprises and across all industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

