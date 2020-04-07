Raise Boosts Initial Conversion Rates and Lifetime Customer Value with Sailthru

Mobile Payments Platform Employs Sailthru Personalization to Transform Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced that customer Raise has experienced an increase in performance along critical steps in the customer lifecycle after implementing personalization. Raise, the leading mobile payments and prepaid gift card company creates flexibility and savings for users while making gift cards massively more appealing, partnered with Sailthru across a major multichannel marketing transformation.



The Raise marketing team wanted to move away from generic welcome emails to new customers and one-track marketing campaigns that didn’t respond to dramatically different customer behaviors. They needed a partner to work with them as they overhauled their approach to appeal to individual customers with more personalized communication.

Raise brought a long list of partner requirements including dynamic segmentation, optimized audience building, sophisticated testing, and superior support and account management. Sailthru’s robust platform and long history of client service provided the right fit. Additionally, Sailthru’s intuitive interface allowed the Raise team to move forward without the need for additional internal IT resources.

“Sailthru’s client-first approach is second to none. My Customer Success Manager truly looks out for the company’s best interest, offering a variety of tools to drive conversions and revenue,” said Sarah Dorsey, Director of Email Marketing & CRM.

The resulting approach was comprehensive, moving from a single welcome email to a personalized multichannel welcome experience. The design spans mobile, website and email channels, with a heavy emphasis on personalized overlays, which drive significant new value for Raise. For example, new dynamic messaging on the Raise home page contributes to 20% of new signups every month and drives 15% of new buyers on a monthly basis. On their mobile app, Raise now highlights brands that are relevant to members and have traditionally high conversion rates. The result is a 10x lift in the form of higher clickthrough rates and increased revenue.

Raise used message testing to compare “buy now save now” compared to “buy now save later” offers, which featured a promotion code to be used for the third purchase. The latter offer created more additional purchases. Raise saw 40% of members move from the first order to the second within 30 days.

“Raise dramatically improved their ability to connect with and respond to customers with personalized experiences, and we couldn’t be happier with their results,” said Jason Grunberg, SVP of Marketing at CM Group. “Customers today are truly multichannel, and now Raise is able to meet and even exceed their customers’ expectations with great content and relevant offers.”

About Raise

Raise is the leading mobile payments and prepaid gift card platform where millions of consumers earn instant cash back and save money on purchases from 4,000+ retailers. Over 2.5 million users already rely on Raise, and the service has saved them more than $150 million to date. The company has transformed traditionally simple pieces of plastic into one powerful payment mechanism that can be seamlessly used at 100,000+ retail locations nationwide.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Business Insider, Refinery29 and Food52, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including Rent the Runway, TechStyle Fashion Group and Alex and Ani, trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

