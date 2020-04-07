PJ SOLOMON Adds Shawn Kinder as Senior Advisor to Infrastructure, Power & Renewables Group

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawn Kinder has joined PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, as Senior Advisor to its Infrastructure, Power & Renewables Group.



Mr. Kinder, who previously spent nearly 20 years at Ricondo, an airport-focused business consultancy, is a strategic advisor to stakeholders in major airport-related businesses worldwide and has advised on a broad range of facility, commercial, strategy and investment issues.

“Shawn has been directly involved in most major airport private investment projects that have been completed or considered in the US and some of the largest and most complex physical planning studies for airport infrastructure,” said Tim Bath, Head of Infrastructure, Power & Renewables at PJ SOLOMON. “His experience and expertise are unmatched in the sector and his addition strengthens our ability to provide clients with the most comprehensive strategic advice and solutions.”

Over the past few years, Mr. Kinder has advised Vinci on its acquisition of London Gatwick Airport, the City of St. Louis in its consideration of a long-term lease of Lambert Field, Isavia on its aviation infrastructure strategy in Iceland, Vantage and its consortium partners on projects at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports, and the detailed technical planning work on the new multi-billion dollar terminal program at O’Hare International Airport.

Mr. Kinder has also led the technical work associated with the O’Hare Modernization Program, worked with Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to guide a new infrastructure development strategy at the Manchester Airport, and advised on many other master planning and detailed infrastructure plans at airports in UAE, India, and Kenya. Additionally, he advised the consortium that successfully acquired London City Airport in 2016.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kinder said:

“It’s an honor to join PJ SOLOMON and I’m excited to bring my decades of expertise to further bolster the impressive work Tim Bath and his team have already accomplished. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

About PJ SOLOMON

PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE.

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

ntheccanat@pjsolomon.com

281.546.0526



