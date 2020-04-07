MegaCorp Joins DAT Pilot Program for Predictive Truckload Rate Data

Full-service logistics firm will test DAT’s forecasting data and analytics tools

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Solutions announced that MegaCorp Logistics, a full-service asset-based logistics firm based in Wilmington, N.C., has joined a pilot program to test new rate-prediction dataset and tools from DAT that leverages DAT RateView, the gold standard in spot and contract truckload pricing.



“This is a great opportunity for our team to work collaboratively with DAT’s data science team to make it easier to more accurately price transportation while helping to perfect the market’s best predictive rate tools," said Ryan Legg, Chief Executive Officer at MegaCorp. “We’re excited to participate in this exclusive pilot program.”

DAT’s forecasting data and analytic tools are based on $68 billion in annual market transactions supplied by more than 800 brokers and carriers in real time. The analytics account for short-term market effects, seasonal impacts, and long-term trends needed to provide fast, reliable pricing based on the RateView rate, the industry standard.

“In a competitive environment, a broker who can take uncertainty and guesswork out of the pricing equation has tremendous value to shippers and carriers alike,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT Solutions CEO and President. “MegaCorp is an ideal partner because of the vast number of lanes and freight types they cover, and their shared commitment to perfecting the most comprehensive set of rate intelligence in the industry.”

More than 20 3PLs, carriers, and shippers are currently participating in DAT’s pilot program. The company’s new suite of price forecasting tools will be commercially available in April, joining DAT Market Conditions Index, a new supply and demand indicator, and Book Now, a one-click tendering feature that eliminates phone calls, lengthy negotiations, and manual processes for online booking.

About DAT Solutions

DAT Solutions operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the index prices for freight futures contracts. Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices.

About MegaCorp Logistics

MegaCorp Logistics, founded by logistics experts, Denise and Ryan Legg in 2009, specializes in all types of full truckload and less-than-truckload freight shipments throughout the United States and Canada. MegaCorp is committed to creating long-term, strategic partnerships with their clients which range from regional companies to Fortune 100 companies. They cover all sectors of the economy including (but not limited to) food, manufacturing, retail, government, textiles, and construction. MegaCorp strives to offer the best to our clients, transportation partners and employees: It’s the Mega Way!

