Woebot Labs Adds COVID-19 Support Through its Mobile Health Chatbot

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With increased anxiety caused by the Coronavirus, Woebot Labs, Inc. is offering expanded global emotional support through its free emotional support platform, Woebot . The company’s goal is to lift spirits and help people feel grounded during this unprecedented anxiety-provoking time. Woebot Labs has launched its COVID-19 offering, called Perspectives. The company has also launched a standalone web tool to widen the reach and accessibility of its ongoing mental health support.



In typical Woebot fashion, Perspectives is whimsical, hopeful, warm, and authentic. Throughout the program, users can look forward to more guided meditations, as well as practical tips like ideas for staving off cabin fever and connecting with others while social distancing. Woebot has also added themes to deal with grief and economic hardship. Although Woebot’s conversations have been typically focused on mood regulation and mindfulness exercises based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), the new support adds tools from an evidence-based approach called Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) that helps to process loss and role transition.

"There has never been a more important time to provide free, immediate, and accessible mental health care," said Woebot Labs Founder & President, Dr. Alison Darcy. "Woebot is designed to provide ongoing coaching to help people manage their emotional health with practical tools that work for our day-to-day lives. We are humbled and honored to serve people in the Coronavirus outbreak, to help ease emotional suffering, and try to bring a little perspective and hope.”

In addition to serving English-speaking markets, Woebot’s new web tool is also being translated into Italian, to serve its citizens in one of the most hard-hit nations in the Coronavirus outbreak. Woebot's use of AI engages users in friendly, thoughtful conversations and equips them with techniques to address challenging life events. Woebot can also intelligently personalize conversations and point out fluctuations of one’s mood over time.

In the last few months, Woebot has seen tremendous growth in more than 130 countries around the world. It was the first mental health chatbot to demonstrate significant reductions in symptoms of mood-based disorders. Woebot Labs adheres to the highest standard of privacy and confidentiality to protect sensitive user data.

About Woebot Labs

Since launching in 2017, Woebot has been used by people worldwide as a free, accessible, and stigma-free tool to receive quality mental health care. The global mental health care crisis is growing at an unprecedented rate. Woebot was founded to address this crisis with tools to make therapy accessible for millions of people suffering from anxiety, depression, and other serious mental health issues. Woebot demonstrated a significant reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety after a two-week randomized controlled trial. Woebot Labs, Inc is funded in part by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with participation from Andrew Ng’s AI fund.

Woebot is currently available at the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store . Woebot Labs, Inc., is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit Woebot or follow Woebot on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

