DANFORTH ADVISORS APPOINTS VALERIA ESCOBARI CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry’s leading resource for operational accounting, finance support and strategic CFO advisory, today announced the appointment of Valeria Escobari as the company’s first Chief People Officer. Applying over 15 years of experience in both talent management and consulting, Valeria will lead the firm’s strategy and processes around culture, recruitment and retainment of top talent.



“We have made it a priority to invest in our team and to make Danforth a destination workplace for the industry’s best, including professional development initiatives, mentoring and a highly engaging, rewarding culture,” said Chris Connors, President of Danforth Advisors. “Valeria brings ideal expertise to the role, with frontline experience in client service and considerable knowledge of the qualities required to build and foster exceptional consulting teams.”

Valeria previously spent ten years at The Boston Consulting Group, where she most recently served as Consulting Team Talent Manager. In this role, she led talent strategy for approximately 100 employees, including responsibility for staffing, affiliation, performance evaluations, career development, mobility, diversity and inclusion, mentorship and mental health initiatives. She was awarded the firm’s global Key to Purpose award for embodying “growth by growing others.” Valeria previously led strategic growth efforts for companies including Iron Mountain, Univision Networks and Skype. She holds a BA from Harvard University and MBA from London Business School.

“This is an exciting time to join Danforth as the company continues to grow and evolve, requiring a thoughtful people strategy to support our vision for the future. I look forward to working alongside the leadership and consulting teams to ensure the best possible experiences for our clients, employees and candidates,” said Valeria.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation and post-public SEC compliance. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 400 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York, Philadelphia, Colorado and Texas. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

