ABM Offers EnhancedClean™ to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today its commitment to providing clients with a proprietary EnhancedClean™ Program to support COVID-19 remediation efforts.



“We are proud to act as trusted advisors to our clients during this unprecedented time,” said Rene Jacobsen, Chief Facilities Services Officer at ABM. “At all levels, the ABM team is deeply engaged in ensuring that we are up to date on the latest governmental regulations, standard operating procedures and work instructions; that the needs of clients are met; and most important, that safety remains at the forefront of everything we do.”

Whether or not a client has confirmed cases of COVID-19, ABM offers services to help reduce exposures through the EnhancedClean™ Program. These include:

Providing hygiene and safety products: Prevention is key to curbing the spread of any virus. Disinfectants for frequently touched surfaces can help reduce potential exposures when used as part of your regular cleaning service. Newly approved chemicals have been released to clean for suspected or known presence of COVID-19. Many of these products are already being used at our client sites.



Prevention is key to curbing the spread of any virus. Disinfectants for frequently touched surfaces can help reduce potential exposures when used as part of your regular cleaning service. Newly approved chemicals have been released to clean for suspected or known presence of COVID-19. Many of these products are already being used at our client sites. Using the right disinfectants, the right way: Making the switch from all-purpose cleaners to EPA-registered disinfectants that have been qualified for use against COVID-19 may help curb the spread if employed properly, by: Using such disinfecting procedures and products for high touch surfaces Employing PPE, plus reusable cleaning cloths wherever possible with the appropriate disinfectants Training employees in disinfection best practices on an ongoing basis



Making the switch from all-purpose cleaners to EPA-registered disinfectants that have been qualified for use against COVID-19 may help curb the spread if employed properly, by: More frequent cleaning: Beyond employing the above measures, it is key to increase the frequency of cleanings. An observation of your building’s traffic patterns in relation to occupancy levels is key to determining what should be cleaned and how often.

At this critical time, ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) and others.

ABM’s services have been deemed by applicable governmental authorities as “essential” to doing business during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19, reach out to your local ABM representative, or visit ABM EnhancedClean™ .

CONNECT WITH ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

CONTACT

Media:

Alex Varjan

(212) 297-9737

alex.varjan@abm.com

Investor Relations & Treasury:

Susie A. Kim

(212) 297-9721

susie.kim@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3686c1d0-6346-4e0a-b2a4-89c4bea099c9

Wordmark image to accompany release: ABM Offers EnhancedClean™ to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.