Conversica Announces SugarCRM Integration Built by Partner Polar Strategy

Integration Allows SugarCRM Users to Seamlessly Employ Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistants

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today its direct integration with SugarCRM, developed by technology partner Polar Strategy.



SugarCRM customers who also use Conversica can now augment their sales team with an Intelligent Virtual Assistant to find sales-ready leads faster in the buyer’s journey by taking advantage of the seamless exchange of information not previously available between the two platforms. Per this new integration, built by Conversica partner Polar Strategy, users can immediately set a Conversica AI Assistant into motion to engage autonomously with every lead in a natural, personalized interaction over Email or SMS to determine the lead’s sales readiness or the next best action. Key data such as a new phone number or the lead’s availability to talk collected during each interaction is immediately updated in the SugarCRM system, which is critical to maintaining alignment between Sales and Marketing. For SugarCRM customers who haven’t augmented their workforce with Conversica, this opens up a world of capabilities.



“Business leaders recognize that investing in their systems and processes now is critical to accelerate recovery in the coming months. Every company today is either moving to a digital platform or looking to take full advantage of the digital solutions they have already invested in,” said Andrew McCraith, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development for Conversica. “Specifically, the Conversica - SugarCRM integration that Polar Strategy has built will enable customers to quickly cultivate relationships with prospects that are considering a possible purchase for later in the year and then be ready to scale as both lead flow and demand grow. Ensuring consistent and personal communication is especially important in the challenging environment we are experiencing.”



SugarCRM integration is one of the many ways Conversica is continually expanding its capabilities to serve customer needs. Conversica’s AI Assistants are built on a proven and patented intelligent automation platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages.



Polar Strategy, a top Conversica Architect Partner, is also committed to this vision. Driven by the idea that technologies are more powerful when used together, the integration of Conversica and SugarCRM makes it a keystone in its strategy. Readers can learn more about the integration here: https://www.polarstrategy.com/products/conversica.



“We’re excited and proud to announce our technology partnership with Conversica,” said Omar Mahmood, Partner at Polar Strategy. “Their leading Intelligent Virtual Assistant integrated with SugarCRM will truly transform the customer experience by allowing organizations to scale quickly without compromising quality or customer relationships, even in these tumultuous times.”



About Conversica



Conversica is a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.



Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies year over year and ranked among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Fast Company’s most innovative AI companies. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.



To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About Polar Strategy



Polar Strategy delivers innovative digital solutions to its global customer base. As a leading SugarCRM implementation partner, the team of professionals at Polar Strategy work with clients to optimize organizational performance by leveraging best in breed technologies. Polar Strategy’s partnership with Conversica is a prime example of this core value. To learn more about Polar Strategy’s solutions, visit polarstrategy.com.





###



Media Contact:

Deborah Mullan

Director, Conversica Corporate Communications

deborah.mullan@conversica.com







