SoundSelf: A Technodelic - A New Way to Cope with Confinement Stress - Digital Meditation is About to be Revolutionized

Early scientific evidence shows SoundSelf can induce brain activity akin to a psychedelic state

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the world awaits a cure to the COVID-19 pandemic, one enterprising startup has created a new immersive experience to help us through isolation. SoundSelf: A Technodelic , developed by Andromeda Entertainment , invites you on a meditative journey guided by your own voice. The experience will be available for PC, Mac, and for PC-VR on April 22, 2020, at $29.95.

The SoundSelf experience is one of wonder, vastness, and timelessness. Explore the hypnotic world of light and sound within SoundSelf. Music rises and harmonises with your own voice, leading you through swirling vortexes of light and colour. The elegant symmetry of image, sound and body takes advantage of loopholes in perception to bring you a new experience of yourself and your world. To play, all you need is a gaming computer, headphones, and a microphone. Lower the lights or don your VR headset.

“Videogames are an incredibly powerful tool for shaping a person’s consciousness. We have an opportunity to flip the distraction of games into a healing interaction,” said Robin Arnott, game designer, consciousness hacker and CEO/Founder of Andromeda Entertainment.

“The stress and isolation people are experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is not new. For all of our incredible advances in material wellbeing in the last century, Western culture has been suffering under growing levels of chronic stress and loneliness. Why is that? I don’t have a complete answer, but I know there’s a global need to slow down and introspect. There’s no reason that videogames can’t or shouldn’t be a servant in that process.”

Scientific research and studies: effects on mood similar to psychotropic drugs?

The SoundSelf application was the subject of a medical study by scientists at the NeuroMeditation Institute in the US, led by its founder Dr. Jeff Tarrant. In early research with a small group of subjects and using electroencephalography (EEG), the tests showed that SoundSelf can induce brain activity akin to a psychedelic state. In the study, "Can Virtual Reality be Psychedelic? A Comparison of SoundSelf VR with Guided Meditation VR on Quantitative EEG, Altered States, and Mood,” SoundSelf was found to positively affect mood and anxiety . A summary of the results are available here: https://www.enterandromeda.com/ss-science

“The timing is right. Soundself signals the beginning of a whole new era in independent game development,” said Mike Wilson, co-founder of Devolver Digital* and an advisor to Andromeda who has been outspoken about mental health in the games industry . “People are ready to become more intentional about the content they consume. SoundSelf is a safe, tech-driven alternative for meditation and inner space exploration; an exhilarating journey into altered states of consciousness. With SoundSelf, we are seeing the emergence of a new genre that points to a more heartfelt vista of what games can do for their players.”

Creator Robin Arnott revealed his vision for SoundSelf in a public TEDx Talk available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfd8HtQq67g

Tune in to SoundSelf with this teaser trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuvDa1Q45Qo

About Andromeda Entertainment

Founded in January 2019, Andromeda Entertainment is the first publisher to super-serve the growing interest in mindfulness and wellness with transformative and immersive entertainment experiences. Led by Robin Arnott, experimental game designer and consciousness hacker, with co-founders Heather Ray, John McClellan, and Lyle Maxon, Andromeda creates and publishes deep interactive experiences that nourish the mind and body. First out titles include SoundSelf , developed by Andromeda, and Audio Trip developed by Kinemotik Studios, both to be released in spring, 2020. Visit us at www.enterandromeda.com . Follow @enterandromeda on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, & Instagram.

*Devolver Digital is not involved in publishing this project.

