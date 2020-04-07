Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Case Update - 6 April 2020
New confirmed cases - 0
Total confirmed - 6
Total recovered - 0
Total deaths - 0
Total in quarantine - 243Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
