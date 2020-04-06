For Immediate Release: April 06, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:

On April 4, 2020, the FDA issued guidance on clinical electronic thermometers that immediately went into effect. Fever is a common symptom of COVID-19 and clinical electronic thermometers are an important screening and diagnostic tool to assist in the identification of those individuals who may be infected with COVID-19. The policy set forth in the guidance may help expand the availability of clinical electronic thermometers to address this public health emergency.

On April 5, 2020, the FDA issued guidance on infusion pumps and accessories that immediately went into effect. The guidance aims to help ensure the availability of infusion pumps and accessories for patients who require continuous infusion of medications, nutrition, and other fluids and help foster technologies, such as remote capabilities, that maintain a safer physical distance between the health care provider and the patient.

Diagnostics update to date: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has worked with more than 270 test developers who have said they will be submitting emergency use authorizations (EUA) requests to FDA for tests that detect the virus. To date, 28 emergency use authorizations have been issued for diagnostic tests. The FDA has been notified that more than 145 laboratories have begun testing under the policies set forth in our COVID-19 Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during the Public Health Emergency Guidance. The FDA also continues to keep its COVID-19 Diagnostics FAQ up to date.



