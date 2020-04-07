Teach to One: Math and School Partners Collaborate to Ensure Learning Continuity in a Remote Learning Environment

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With schools across the United States closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and parents are now facing enormous challenges, suddenly faced with transitioning the classroom to a virtual learning environment for students. Teach to One: Math, an innovative learning model from New York-based nonprofit New Classrooms Innovation Partners, has stepped up to support dozens of partner schools and districts by meeting students where they are, academically and physically, and adapting its personalized learning model for remote learning.

Joel Rose, Co-Founder, and CEO of New Classrooms recognizes the ways in which the lives of teachers, students and families have been upended. "As learning has largely shifted to the home environment,” he says, “we have been able to leverage key aspects of Teach to One so that students can continue to access math curriculum, lessons, and assessments that are tailored to their unique strengths and needs.”

Teach to One: Math provides teacher-led, collaborative, and independent learning experiences via multiple learning modalities, each personalized for every student, every day. Unfortunately, most schools across the country have been unable to quickly transition to remote learning environments, but this is not the case for schools using TTO.

These schools maintain key features of Teach to One: Math, including daily scheduling, an adaptive curriculum, and exit slips, all of which allow students and teachers to resume lessons where they left off the previous day. Thanks to this, teachers can maintain a continual connection to their students, providing ongoing support for their progress each day. When schools are able to return to the physical environment of the classroom, teachers will know precisely where their students are in their learning journey.

“Districts and schools are facing unprecedented challenges,” said Chris Rush, Co-Founder, and Chief Program Officer. “It’s been encouraging to see how quickly teachers and students are adjusting to this new reality. They are able to pick up where they left off.”

About New Classrooms Innovation Partners

Founded in 2011, New Classrooms Innovation Partners is a national nonprofit on a mission to personalize education by redesigning how a classroom works—from the use of technology, time, and physical space to the instruction and content that engages each student. The founders of New Classrooms were the leaders of an initiative within NYC Public Schools called School of One, which TIME named one of the Best Inventions of the Year. New Classrooms’ first learning model, Teach to One: Math, ensures that all students are learning the right math lesson, at the right time, and in the right way to best meet their strengths and needs. It is used by thousands of students in schools nationwide. To learn more about New Classrooms, visit www.newclassrooms.org.

New Classrooms' Personalized Learning Model - Teach to One: Math



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.