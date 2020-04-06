/EIN News/ -- Sanofi finalizes Praluent® (alirocumab) restructuring with Regeneron

Paris – April 6, 2020 – Sanofi has finalized the planned restructuring related to Praluent® (alirocumab) with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Effective April 1, 2020, Sanofi will have sole responsibility for Praluent outside the U.S. Regeneron will have sole responsibility for Praluent in the U.S. The restructuring simplifies the antibody collaboration between the companies, increases efficiency, and streamlines operations for Praluent.

Although each company will have responsibility for supplying Praluent in its respective territory, the companies have entered into agreements to support manufacturing needs in the near term.

Sanofi announced its intent to restructure the antibody collaboration for Praluent and Kevzara® (sarilumab) in December 2019. Sanofi continues to work on assessing the restructuring related to Kevzara given the recently launched U.S. and global clinical programs evaluating Kevzara for patients hospitalized with severe and critical COVID-19 infection.





