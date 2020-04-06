Verizon Launches Small Business Webinar Series

/EIN News/ -- Best Selling Author and Entrepreneur Ramon Ray Hosts Premiere Episode;

SBA Entrepreneur of the Year Mike Michalowicz to Be First Guest

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will debut a Small Business Webinar Series tomorrow, April 7, to help small business owners. The 30-minute series features experts who will share practical advice, insight and tips on how small businesses can survive during these unprecedented times.

The first event begins tomorrow at 2 p.m. EST and will feature entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz, best-selling author of “Profit First,” and U.S. Small Business Association entrepreneur of the year. Mike shares hands-on expertise in small business survival for challenging times, from strategic planning and cash flow to taxes. Mike talks live with our host, Ramon Ray, to offer specific steps you can take now and how to be ready to grow after the crisis.

Ray is an entrepreneur, best selling author and global speaker. He created four companies (and sold two), is the founder of Smart Hustle Media and Entrepreneur in Residence at Alice. His latest book is "Celebrity CEO."

Small businesses can register for this series here: https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/webinars/

This series is part of numerous company-wide efforts to support small businesses, including:

Feeding Frontline Healthcare Workers in NYC - Verizon Business is supporting small business restaurants in NYC and providing healthcare workers on the frontlines with 1,200 daily meals at six hospitals across the city. The ordering and delivery process is managed by Grubhub, which donated its service to help this cause.

- Verizon Business is supporting small business restaurants in NYC and providing healthcare workers on the frontlines with 1,200 daily meals at six hospitals across the city. The ordering and delivery process is managed by Grubhub, which donated its service to help this cause. Pay It Forward Live is Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, making a purchase in advance for when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will also donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses when the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE is used. More information, along with a link to apply for grants, can be found here.

is Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, making a purchase in advance for when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will also donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses when the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE is used. More information, along with a link to apply for grants, can be found here. $2.5 million Donation to Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) small business COVID-19 relief efforts - More information, along with a link to apply for grants, can be found here.

- More information, along with a link to apply for grants, can be found here. Verizon Up - Verizon is giving its customers another way to support small businesses by leveraging its customer loyalty program, Verizon Up, which will give members the ability to use their monthly reward for a Visa eGift card to use to support small businesses throughout April.

The funds from Pay it Forward Live are part of Verizon’s combined $20 million donation to nonprofits directed at supporting students and healthcare first responders, including No Kid Hungry, the American Red Cross, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund, Direct Relief, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global response.

To find out more about what Verizon is doing to help customers and small businesses, visit verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

