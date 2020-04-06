Associa Leads Industry Changes to Alberta Condominium Property Act

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa C-Era Property Management & Realty (C-Era) and Associa Montgomery Ross & Associates recently led an industry-wide effort seeking changes to new regulations to the Alberta Condominium Act.



In 2019, regulatory amendments to the Alberta Condominium Property Act developed by Service Alberta were scheduled to take effect but were temporarily suspended in June as part of the provincial government’s efforts to reduce regulatory encumbrances on all businesses. Service Alberta held two formal stakeholder engagement meetings in August to receive input from the condominium industry. C-ERA and Montgomery Ross, along with leaders from other condominium management companies, participated in these meetings to offer suggestions on the proposed amendments and regulations.



Taking a leadership role, C-ERA and Montgomery Ross hosted a meeting of industry leaders to discuss and draft a formal written submission to Service Alberta highlighting requested changes to reduce unnecessary burdens on condominium corporations and management. As a result, a seven-page letter signed by leaders from seven management companies was submitted to the government in September. In November, Service Alberta released its final Condominium Property Amendment Regulations.



The final order included some of the group’s recommended changes, including the removal of proposed modifications to the notice and function of condominium corporation annual general meetings (AGMs), permitting corporations to use electronic distribution of meeting notices and information, proxy voting clarifications, establishing a consistent maximum rental deposit amount, and establishing more reasonable fee caps for the production and delivery of condominium disclosure documents. These new regulations became effective on January 1, 2020.



“When it comes to condominium regulations, it is imperative that our industry speaks to government regulators with one voice,” stated Jeffery Wilson, Associa C-ERA and Montgomery Ross president. “I am pleased that our Associa team was able to provide a leadership role for our management company coalition during the discussions with Service Alberta in seeking more sensible regulations for our industry and clients.”



