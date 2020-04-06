LaneAxis Clears $200k in Equity Crowdfund Raise

LaneAxis FreightVISION & FreightLINK Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" Joins StartEngine as Strategic Partner

COSTA MESA, CA, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis, Inc., a freight logistics supply chain-focused SaaS company, has surpassed $200,000 in its Regulation Crowdfunding campaign (“Reg CF”) via the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. More than 370 people have contributed to the LaneAxis campaign, reflecting a significant spike in new investor participation and investment amounts over the past two weeks.

LaneAxis CEO & Founder Rick Burnett says this is no coincidence.

“The COVID-19 emergency has forced the entire country, and frankly the entire world, to take a good hard look at the current supply chain and how it operates,” says Burnett. “People don’t like what they’re seeing. Cumbersome and outdated processes like phoning, faxing and emails are slowing down the timely movement of goods, leading to all the empty shelves we see. As this crisis has escalated over the past couple of weeks, freight experts and average citizens have been looking for a better way forward – and as our numbers show - LaneAxis has clearly emerged as an optimal solution.”

The LaneAxis platform consists of two core products: FreightVISION™ and FreightLINK™. FreightVISION™ provides real-time tracking, electronic documentation, load-level driver messaging, and more for $.99 cents per load. FreightLINK™ connects shippers directly to drivers via a massive independent trucker network – which is nonexistent today. Shippers connect to truckers via the Professional Trucker App, which offers a host of features in addition to freight opportunities. LaneAxis has partnered with the American Association of Owner Operators – and its 100,000 driver members – to build out the trucker network.

Independent analysts agree that top-tier supply chain focused technology is positioned well to succeed, even in this time of business and economic uncertainty. Supply Chain Analyst Asad Hussain of “Pitchbook,” a prominent data analytics firm, told "Freightwaves":

"What this pandemic really shows is the next time some kind of demand or supply chain shock happens, it can be really useful to have technology that can give you

visibility into where your products are and where components are coming from, as well as automated solutions that reduce reliance on labor."

Kevin O’Leary, star of tv’s “Shark Tank,” also sees opportunity in the equity crowdfunding space for strong and relevant startups. Last week O’Leary joined StartEngine as a strategic partner and shareholder.

"This is probably the most viable opportunity there is for raising capital given an environment that is in shock right now," O’Leary told Inc. Magazine.

The minimum purchase amount to buy shares of LaneAxis is $299. For a limited time the company is also offering a bonus share program. Visit the LaneAxis StartEngine campaign page to learn more.

