Apostle Courage Igene to Host International Gathering of Eagles Conference 2020

Courage Igene notes the Gathering of Eagles Conference is set to take place in mid-May in Dallas.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apostle Courage Igene is proud to announce that he will be hosting the International Gathering of Eagles Conference 2020. The conference is set to take place in Dallas, Texas from May 11 through May 17, 2020.Courage Igene is the founder and president of All Nations Church and the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries. Courage is also a renowned author and mentor.The International Gathering of Eagles Conference will feature additional anointed ministers of the gospel and boasts seven nights of heaven on earth.“It’s a time of spiritual refreshing,” says Courage Igene.On the sixth day of the conference, May 16, Courage Igene will be launching his new book, “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy.”For more information, please visit https://allnationschurches.org/ About Apostle Courage IgeneApostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.



