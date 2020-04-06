Dr. Kevin Dalby Leads His Laboratory in Research Of COVID-19

Professor at the University of Texas Kevin Dalby, leads his laboratory in the research of COVID-19 to stop the spread of the virus around the world.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 is a research laboratory based in Austin, TX - a research laboratory led by Dr. Kevin Dalby. The laboratory is not working on a vaccine for coronavirus; instead, the focus is on finding potential drugs to help reduce its rapid spread.

As director of The Therapeutic Drug Discovery & Development Program (TTP), Dr. Dalby is keen on finding a way to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis. "Most scientific advances today, like diagnosing and curing human diseases, need scientists with different training and expertise to join the pact to work towards the same overall goals," - Dalby said.

A professor of chemical biology and medicinal chemistry, Dalby is one of the key experts in UT Austin's response to the novel coronavirus. He is also an avid cancer researcher, funded by the National Institutes of Health and CPRIT, who granted his research laboratory nearly $5 million to further his research.

UT Austin has granted Dr. Dalby's laboratory the opportunity to explore possible solutions to mitigate COVID-19 and develop potential drugs. "In the coming weeks, we will be in a position to assess the ability of compounds in our possession for their ability to inhibit key steps in the coronavirus infection," stated Dr. Dalby in a recent report.

Rapid generation of accurate molecular data will help researchers understand how to combat the COVID-19 virus, to find therapeutic solutions ultimately. This research will allow researchers to provide support for healthcare teams working on the front-line serving the public.

Right now, the world is looking to infectious disease experts and researchers dedicated to understanding more about this pathogen to reduce its spread. Dr. Kevin Dalby’s research laboratory at UT, Austin, is optimistic positive results will come.

Even as the race for vaccines and cure for COVID-19 tightens, the only solution, for now, is proper hygiene, washing your hands, and social distancing.

About Dr. Kevin Dalby

Dr. Kevin Dalby is a professor of chemical biology and medicinal chemistry, currently working on cancer drug discovery. At the College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas, he is examining the mechanisms of nature and cancer to develop new treatments, and teaching and motivating students to conduct research. Dalby is optimistic about the future of cancer treatment.



