GRANITE CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS & THERON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LAUNCH FREE WEB-BASED PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOAN CALCULATOR

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, and Theron Technology Solutions , a Chicago-based technology services organization, today jointly announce the launch of free web-based tools for small businesses to estimate amounts available and forgiven under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The PPP component of the CARES Act is an expansion of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 7(a) Loan Program to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted by COVID-19.

To support the small business community, Granite Creek collaborated with Theron Technology Solutions, LLC, a company co-founded and led by former SMS Assist Chief Product Officer, Alex Rothman, to provide access to simplified versions of the proprietary tools and loan calculators developed to support Granite Creek’s portfolio companies. Over the coming weeks, Granite Creek and Theron will expand the repository of data and resources available and will publish a curated list of links and reports authored by a trusted network of professional services firms.



“It is Granite Creek and Theron’s collective aspiration that small business owners and leaders will find these resources useful as companies manage through this crisis together,” said Peter Lehman, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek.



Lehman added, “Over the past week, we found ourselves spending more time deciphering the CARES Act than almost anything else. As this is a critical time for the survival of many smaller companies, Granite Creek wanted to share these tools with other business leaders. To execute quickly, we knew that there was no better partner to enlist to help than Theron Technology Solutions.”



Since 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. has been investing in lower middle market businesses and supporting the leaders of small companies with a wide range of resources including strategy, business development, market intelligence, acquisitions, banking relationships, information systems, HR practices, and technology investment.



“We have worked closely with Granite Creek for 10 years, as they were our first outside capital partner at SMS Assist and we are working with them now as they are a client of Theron Technology Solutions,” said Mike Rothman, Co-Founder of Theron Technology Solutions and Founder and Chairman of SMS Assist. “This new web tool that we developed together is just another example of the thoughtful support that Granite Creek provides to leaders of growing companies.”

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in banking, private equity, operations and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011, Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com .

Theron Technology Solutions, LLC

Unlike a conventional consultancy, Theron Technology Solutions, LLC provides customers with one strategic team that partners to audit, design, build and maintain purpose-built front and back-end solutions that meet high-growth companies' distinct needs. Theron Technology Solutions, LLC is built for high-growth companies and understands the distinct world in which they operate. While conventional consultants focus on transactional agreements and pre-selected preferred vendors, Theron acts as a partner that not only identifies pain points and opportunities but develops and maintains the tools to address them. Theron supports high-growth companies in the commercial, technology and focused sectors in addition to serving the portfolio companies of private equity firms hunting to solve their challenges the right way. For more information, please visit https://www.theronts.com/.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com



