Global Potato Processing Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Potato Processing' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Kiremko BV (Netherlands)

McCain Foods Limited (Canada)

TOMRA Food (Belgium)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (United States)

J.R. Simplot Company (United States)

Agristo (Belgium)

Farm Frites (Netherlands)

Agrana Group (Austria)

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

The potato processing market will continue to rise due to the good yield of potato across many regions of the world. The demand for potato-based snacks like french fries, increasing use in beverages and its nutritional component will continue to drive the market. The potato processing where the potatoes are converted into a variety of food products including french fries, snacks, potato granules, flakes, animal feeds, potato starch, etc. The potato starch produced is also used as a source for vodka or alcohol production.

Market Segmentation

by Type (French Fries, Potato Flakes, Frozen Potatoes, Potato Chips, Potato Starch, Others), Application (Snacks, Ready-to-cook Food, Food Additives in Soups, Bakery, Beverages), Distribution Channels (Online, Convenience Store, Grocery Store, Supermarket, Others), Machine Operation (Manual, Semi-automatic, Fully Automatic), Processing Machines (Washing & Peeling Machine, Centrifugal Dewatering Machine, Fried Food Deoiling Machine, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Potato Processing for Powder and Flakes have Increased

The Rise in Sweet Potato Processing

Increasing Consumption of Snacks like French Fries

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Demand for Potato Based Snacks and Beverages

Growing Yield of Potatoes Across the World

Rising Demand for Processed Potato Products

Restraints: Adverse Environmental Factors might Affect the Potato Farming Impacting Potato Processing Market

Price Fluctuations in Potato Products

Challenges: Technological Problems with Machines and Equipment of Potato Processing

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

