Patrick Dwyer Former Merrill Lynch Wealth Advisor Makes Generous Donation to “Feeding South Florida” COVID-19 Fund

With nonprofits providing services to afflicted communities being stretched to the max, Patrick Dwyer is helping via the Dwyer Family Foundation.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has taken the nation by storm. South Florida is no exception with the number of people being impacted still on the rise. Financial Expert Patrick Dwyer, former Merrill Lynch Wealth Advisor has stepped up to help. In exciting news, Dwyer recently made a significant donation to the well-respected nonprofit, the “Feeding South Florida” COVID-19 Response Fund , to help his extended community in this challenging time. Dwyer has built a remarkable reputation, both in the financial world and as a man who never hesitates to give generously to good causes both locally and on a national level. The donation was delivered to “Feeding South Florida” through Dwyer’s Dwyer Family Foundation.“I am happy to help the ‘Feeding South Florida’ COVID-19 Response Fund,” commented Patrick Dwyer, former Merrill Lynch Wealth Advisor. “I plan on helping other coronavirus related nonprofits as well in the immediate future.”The Dwyer Family Foundation is based in Miami. Growing up surrounded by a spirit of generosity it has become a very big part of Dwyer’s focus, growing along with him as he has moved from success to success in the financial world.Chris S., from Miami, recently remarked, “Patrick Dwyer has been an agent of positive change here in Miami. He has helped young people in need and now he is helping us in the face of the coronavirus. He is really an exceptional individual. I have seen it firsthand.”For more information be sure to visit https://dwyerfamilyfoundation.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.