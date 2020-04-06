New grant opportunity: capacity building

EFSA has launched its latest call for partnering grant proposals from EU Member State organisations operating across the Authority’s remit.

Proposals should aim to:

Promote the transfer/exchange of knowledge in priority areas of work for EFSA (as laid down in its workplans).

Build capacity to implement/promote use of EFSA’s guidance documents and risk assessment practices, ensuring that both scientific and procedural aspects of EFSA’s scientific workflow are used more widely at EU level.

Eligible consortia of applicants from the list of competent organisations designated by Member States are welcome to submit their proposals by 24 July 2020. EFSA national Focal Points will support and facilitate the creation of consortia.

The call has been launched in the context of the new Transparency Regulation, which envisages greater involvement by Member States in EFSA’s work.

What are partnering grants?

Partnering grants promote the strengthening of food safety risk assessment capacity of national organisations through capacity building, i.e. initiatives that lead to the strengthening of food safety risk assessment capacity through the transfer or exchange of knowledge, skills, competencies and abilities among partnering organisations.