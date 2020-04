HMS TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MAY 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced it will report financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Friday, May 8, 2020, before market open.



The Company’s press release will be released at approximately 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web site at http://investor.hms.com . Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET, the details of which are provided below:

WHO: William Lucia, Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Sherman, CFO WHEN: Friday, May 8, 2020 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET HOW: Via Webcast: http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations By Phone: dial 877-303-7208 (or 224-357-2389 for international participants) Replay by phone will be available for seven days (855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406) REPLAY: The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at: http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations

About HMS



HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare .

Contact:

Robert P. Borchert

SVP, Investor Relations

robert.borchert@hms.com

469-284-2140

