Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HERSHEY, Pa., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its first-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, April 23, 2020, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its first-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to “CALENDAR OF EVENTS” for webcast details.

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Poole Jeff Beckman 717-534-7556 717-534-8090



