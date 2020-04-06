CapitalView Leads Effort for a $14 Million Senior Debt Facility to Hyde Road Agricultural Associates

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapitalView Investment Partners, L.P. (“CapitalView”) has partnered with Hunter Street Partners (“Hunter Street”) to provide a $14 million senior term loan to Hyde Road Agricultural Associates LLC’s California operations (the “Company”), which is a commercial aquaculture farm focused on the growth and production of fish. Based in Dixon, CA, the Company is a fully operational commercial fish farm with an existing customer base and a large inventory of antibiotic-free white sturgeon, black bass, silver carp and striped bass.Eugene Fernandez, co-owner and President of Hyde Road Agricultural Associates states, “CapitalView and Hunter Street provided a customized structured financing that will allow our Company to meet its accelerated growth plan during this transformational period. We considered many financing options and CapitalView and Hunter Street’s flexibility differentiated them from other market participants and was a great solution for our business.”“We are excited to partner with Mr. Fernandez and Hyde Road Agricultural Associates as they embark on the next phase of growth for the Company’s California operations,” states Andrew Flesch, Managing Director of CapitalView. “With the growing demand for high-quality, domestically produced caviar and seafood products, the Company is addressing an attractive market segment with significant growth potential.”CapitalView and Hunter Street’s financing to Hyde Road Agricultural Associates provided capital to refinance existing debt, fund ongoing working capital, and make capital improvements, including upgrading its processing capabilities to meet the growing demand of its customer base.About Hyde Road Agricultural Associates LLCHyde Road Agricultural Associates LLC is a socially and environmentally responsible farm to plate producer of aquaculture products whose core ethos is meeting the ever-insatiable consumer demand for traceable seafood protein and providing consumers with a consistent, high-quality, year-round supply of healthy, delicious, and versatile protein.About CapitalViewCapitalView Investment Partners, L.P. ( www.CapitalViewIP.com ) is a lower-middle market private investment firm based in Bethesda, MD. CapitalView seeks to provide solutions-based flexible capital to privately owned lower-middle market companies in need of strategic direction, operational improvement and/or expansion capital in order to accelerate growth. The firm will make investments in the form of control buyouts, minority equity stakes and structured debt financings.About Hunter Street PartnersHunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com For more information, please contact:Myung YiManaging PartnerCapitalView Investment Partners, L.P.+1 301-841-1354Myung@CapitalViewIP.comAndrew FleschManaging DirectorCapitalView Investment Partners, L.P.+1 301-841-1491Andrew@CapitalViewIP.comAndrew PlattPartnerHunter Street Partners+1 612-404-3008aplatt@hunterst.com



