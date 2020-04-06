Eco-Friendly Coffee Co., Steeped Coffee, Launches Campaign To Provide Specialty Coffee to Frontline Healthcare Heroes

HELP REFRESH DOCTORS, NURSES, & FIRST RESPONDERS WITH SPECIALTY COFFEE AND STEEPED WILL MATCH EVERY GIFT AND DELIVER

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The weight of the current health crisis is all around. Whether staying at home to help save lives or working at an essential business keeping critical infrastructure intact, people are facing unprecedented times. As each person does their part, frontline healthcare workers are facing one of the biggest challenges of their careers, and Steeped, Inc. (steepedcoffee.com) wants to help.Steeped, a California-based Certified B Corporation, has launched “You Give, We Give” (steepedcoffee.com/yougivewegive), a campaign to help fuel and lift the spirits of frontline doctors, nurses, firefighters, police, and first responders as they battle the COVID-19 crisis. “You Give, We Give” invites people to gift Steeped Coffee Packs to those on the front lines, with Steeped matching all gifts, pack for pack, and providing free weekly deliveries directly to the hospitals, stations, and clinics where they’re needed most.“We are always looking for ways Steeped can serve as a positive force for good. We were brainstorming ways to help when it dawned on us that Steeped Coffee could be a great option for the healthcare heroes working tirelessly around the clock to save lives,” said Josh Wilbur, founder and CEO of Steeped. “People don’t want to use shared coffee pots right now, and those on the front lines don’t have time to make coffee runs during crazy long shifts. Sometimes a simple cup of great coffee can make a difference.”Steeped Coffee is one of the only brewing methods that doesn’t require a machine, grinder, or special equipment to prepare premium coffee. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped Packs only need hot water to make a fresh cup of barista approved coffee. Each pack contains hand roasted ground coffee that is nitro sealed for freshness in compostable packaging. The company’s proprietary brewing method bypasses any risks of using a communal coffee pot — welcomed news for anyone working on the front lines or in social spaces.Steeped Coffee will kickstart “You Give, We Give” in the California Bay Area and hopes to expand giving efforts quickly by working with its national network of partnered roasters, some of which are already working on similar projects to help their local communities.“There is no doubt we’ll never forget these times, but it’s what we do for others, even the small things, that will be remembered,” says Wilbur. “As a startup in these crazy times, Steeped is looking to do anything within reach to make a difference and encourage others to do the same. We’ve seen so many other selfless stories surface around the world that we know it will all add up to make a difference. We are in this together.”In March, Steeped also launched the “Stay Home, Stay Steeped” campaign to encourage customers to stay home by providing free home delivery on all coffee, cups, kettles, and gear. The offer has been extended indefinitely and aims to help those adjusting to new rituals at home, and routines while working from home.Visit steepedcoffee.com/yougivewegive to learn more and show your support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.About Steeped CoffeeSteeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, high quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee is the new standard for single-serve coffee that combines both convenience and quality all within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed.Steeped Coffee is available on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at select Whole Foods, and through premium environmentally conscious supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee services. Through licensed partnerships, Steeped, Inc. works with over 125 specialty coffee roasters to share its technology and brewing method around the globe. For more information, visit steepedcoffee.com. For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com or visit steepedcoffee.com/business.Features of Steeped Coffee include:● Hand Roasted Specialty Coffee: no instant powers, just delicious coffee● No Machines Required: unplugged single-serve convenience● Guilt-Free Packaging:



