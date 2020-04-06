UniversityWafer, Inc. shifts production to face shields for frontline medical professionals

3D Printed Face Shield to Combat Covid-19

Several 3d printers used for prototyping are now being used to print face shields.

Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy

SOUTH BOSTON, MA, USA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UniversityWafer, Inc. has shifted its work from supplying silicon wafers and other semiconductor substrates to 3D printing face shields for medical professionals.With many university research organizations and companies shut down for the next few weeks, UniversityWafer, Inc. is up and running supplying all clients with wafers while also 3D printing face shields. .The seemingly easy to make face shields are in short supply. The shields can be purchased online in bulk, but delivery could take many weeks. "We have decided to join the grass roots movement to utilize our 3D printers to make the face shields and distribute them to local small medical facilities, nursing homes, EMTs, etc. We found that large hospitals often have the ability to procure supplies faster than smaller facilities. Thus UniversityWafer, which excels in providing small volume of silicon wafers and other materials to researchers will now do the same with cash-strapped and exhausted medical workers." Said Christian J. Baker founder and CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc.Chris adds that "It's our duty as citizens to help out in anyway. I implore every hobbyist with a 3D printer to stop what they are doing, contact friends, relatives and others who work in the medical field and offer help. This is our "Pearl Harbor" if you will and I'm proud to be able to help. One day when your children ask what you did during the Covid-19 Virus wars, you can let them know your contribution. What better lesson in civic duty can there be? "



