Partners + Napier Creates "Six Feet Saves" Campaign To Help Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Six feet saves lives.

Assets Created For Monroe County in Upstate New York Can Be Downloaded and Adapted For Use Anywhere

Reminding people to stay six feet apart is a simple message that needs to be shared everywhere. That's why we made the work free and accessible to any person or entity who needs it.” — Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer, Partners + Napier

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With social distancing a critical part of inhibiting the spread of COVID-19, Rochester-based ad agency Partners + Napier has created a pro bono communications effort to encourage people to stay home or – barring that – a minimum of six feet apart. The effort was the result of a task force that includes the Monroe County Department of Health, Rochester Regional Health, the University of Rochester Medical Center and Causewave Community Partners.The fully integrated campaign primarily targets often-underserved populations, including urban, Latino and hearing-impaired people, with a broad message that is simple and empowering: “Stay Home or Stay Six Feet Apart.”The work includes radio and TV spots that will run during time donated by local broadcasters. There will also be an out-of-home blitz that includes traditional media like posters, as well as a guerrilla marketing effort using temporary spray paint and stencils to spread the message in unexpected places around the city, including on walls, sidewalks, front porches and the floors of grocery stores. These tactics were necessary due to the limited media options that reach underserved communities and the flexibility they offer in quickly tailoring campaign messaging.Because the “Do Your Part. Stay Apart.” message applies to everyone across the U.S., the Monroe County COVID-19 Task Force agreed with the agency’s recommendation to share the creative assets widely.The campaign landing page at www.sixfeetsaves.org includes a fully integrated suite of assets that are free to download, including both English and Spanish versions. This downloadable toolkit will allow any community or municipality to activate the messaging for their own use.“Reminding people to stay six feet apart is a simple message that needs to be shared everywhere. That’s why we made the work free and accessible to any person or entity who needs it. Social distancing is critical to flattening the infection rate curve so as not to overwhelm our healthcare system, here and everywhere,” said Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer of Partners + Napier.“With the COVID-19 pandemic’s profound impact on the country and on the world, we didn’t hesitate when local government officials asked for our help,” said Sharon Napier, Chair and Founder of Partners + Napier. “We are proud to contribute to this effort at a time when too many people feel helpless and uncertain. It feels good to create certainty through purpose.”# # #Six Feet Saves COVID-19 PSA Credits:Sharon Napier, Chair & FounderRob Kottkamp, Chief Creative OfficerMike Baron, Executive Creative DirectorDan O'Donnell, Group Creative DirectorRick Calzi, Senior Art DirectorAndrew Scott, CopywriterMax Brown, Senior Art DirectorRob Warchol, Senior Art DirectorIsabel Drukker, Associate CopywriterMatt Spaull, Creative SupervisorMike Hernandez, Motion Graphics DesignerParker Bement, Cinematographer/EditorAndy Rose, Group Creative DirectorJake Abbott, Director of UX & DevelopmentRob Lioy, Lead TechnologistGeoff Harris, Marketing TechnologistCJ Gaffney, VP Director of StrategyStephanie Bane, Planning DirectorMarc Priddy, Senior Brand StrategistMelissa Smith, Director, Creative ResourcesLauren Cole, Senior Project ManagerCate Faben-Jones, Project ManagerMegan Caveny, Associate Project ManagerJP Smith, Sr. Production ArtistLisa Celestino, Production ArtistWendy DiSalvo, Production SupervisorErin Dwyer, Editorial Services ManagerMallory Diamond, Director Client ServicesElyse Kosakowski, Account SupervisorCausewave Community Partners



