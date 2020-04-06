FlexIt, Easy-Access Gym App, Launches Virtual Personal Training

Pay as you go fitness app partners with leading fitness chains in its network to enable them to provide world-class personal training to quarantined Americans

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the pay as you go fitness app, announced a new offering today that will let individuals access one-on-one live personal training—in partnership with certified personal trainers affiliated with FlexIt gym partners—from the comfort of their own homes. With this offering, FlexIt aims to help quarantined Americans stay fit and continue to achieve their fitness goals in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds of the new feature will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.



FlexIt is working with large national fitness chains, management companies of regional clubs, and local facilities to offer users unprecedented access to their trainers. In light of the current crisis, these trainers—who would normally be available only to gym members—will be made available more broadly. Starting today, users can book individual, live personal training sessions through the FlexIt website and via a mobile device. FlexIt’s app will bring personal training from its club partners into the home in a seamless manner, effectively replicating the personal nature of live personal training.

“FlexIt is committed to supporting its gym partners, their trainers, their members, and our users during this highly trying time,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and founder of FlexIt. “We have received so many inquiries from users who are looking for help maintaining their fitness routines during these difficult times, and we have launched the VPT platform to help. In partnership with our partner clubs, we are tapping into our technological know-how and user-base in order to offer a solution that fits with the times.”

This functionality will provide new ways for club partners to maintain their presence, despite their doors being closed. At the same time it will provide revenue opportunities for trainers whose normal in person sessions have been disrupted by this crisis.

One of FlexIt’s launch partners WTS International, is excited about the initiative; corporate Operations Director Henry Gudelsky said, “WTS is excited to keep people active and moving during such a stressful and confined time.”

WTS manages properties such as Manhattan Plaza Health Club and Brooklyn Sports club, among many others across the country. Additional launch partners include national gyms with certified trainers, regional chains and other local facilities. Partners are being added to the platform rapidly and on an ongoing basis.

About FlexIt:

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are at the facility. With over 2,000 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously generating qualified leads for clubs. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. FlexIt’s offering also includes additional product lines, such as FlexIt Extended Reality™ (augmented and virtual reality services), FlexIt Training™ (personal training at fitness clubs) and FlexIt Virtual Personal Training™ (live, in-home virtual personal training). For more information, please visit www.flexit.fit .

