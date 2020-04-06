American Friction Welding Continues to Grow With New Facility

New AFW Facility Interior and Exterior Photos

Expanded friction welding operation provides increased efficiency, high volume production, and larger capacity.

WAUKESHA, WI, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Friction Welding (AFW) has moved into a new 63,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at 505 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188. The relocation accommodates the recent business growth the company has been experiencing. The 6.5-acre property is on the corner of Northview Road and Airport Road in the city of Waukesha by the Waukesha County Airport. The move took place over two months, relocating 14 friction welding centers ranging from 4 to 250 ton, ten machining centers, and office operations from their previous Brookfield, WI location.

"The new building allowed us to design the most efficient production flow with increased capacity for high volume production and larger part size welding," said Pete Caruso, Director of New Business Development at American Friction Welding. "We're excited to grow with our customers, meeting their friction welding needs today and well into the future."

"The AFW move was a major undertaking with much planning, as you can imagine. We couldn't have asked for a better outcome. I want to thank our customers, the city of Waukesha, for working with us during the transition and the dedication of the entire AFW team!" John Fischer, President of American Friction Welding, said in a statement. "As the industry leader, we continue to advance rotary friction welding technology to serve and provide the best value to our customers."

AFW is planning an open house that they will announce in the coming months.

About American Friction Welding

American Friction Welding (AFW) is a bi-metallic friction welder of dissimilar metals and near-net-shape parts. The company uses direct-drive rotary friction welding to deliver high precision, full-strength penetration welds in the most demanding applications and industries. Dramatic cost savings result by reducing the amount of working material, machining, and surface finishing needed to produce finished metal components. AFW operates 24/7 in a 63,000 square foot, climate-controlled ISO 9001:2015 certified facility located in Waukesha, WI, providing subcontract welding services since 1986.

