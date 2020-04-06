The new AMD Radeon Pro W5500 Workstation Graphics Card

Created for Real-World Performance

MIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now available from Schneider Digital – The new AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 professional graphics powered by the ground-breaking 7nm RDNA architecture delivers a certified, and dependable solution for design and engineering professionals looking to visualize and interact with their designs throughout the demanding lifecycle. The GPU offers leading performance with exceptional efficiency and 30% more performance compared to professional graphics cards from other manufacturers in this price segment.The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 workstation graphics card is ideal for Design and Engineering users who are looking to push their performance boundaries beyond the needs of traditional 2D design and into 3D applications while generating real-time renders of their projects. Thanks to the new AMD chip technology, the W5500 graphics card is approx. 30% faster and, with 8 GB, offers almost twice the RAM as comparable professional graphics cards from other manufacturers in the price segment below EUR 400. Thanks to the perfectly coordinated hardware and software components with GDDR5 memory and PCI-Express 4.0, independent benchmark tests of the new AMD Radeon ™ Pro W5500 attest almost 50% better efficiency for demanding calculations in practice.Created for Real-World PerformanceThe AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 professional graphics allows designers and visualization professionals to view their designs in VR environments and robust real-time visualization tools. Backed by Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise, this graphics solution delivers enterprise-grade stability, performance, security features, and innovative features. With support for AMD Remote Workstation, users can also access their physical workstations from virtually anywhere for unhindered productivity.The new design & engineering GPU of choiceThe AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 workstation graphics card is built for today’s modern design and engineering professionals. Using the latest hardware advancements, the card is built to deliver superior levels of 2D and 3D design performance for the growing Manufacturing and AEC industry’s needs. Powered by RDNA architecture, modern GDDR6 graphics memory, PCIe4.0 support and the industry leading and power efficient 7nm processor features, the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 workstation graphics card transforms the possibilities for mainstream graphics. The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 allows engineers and designers to communicate and collaborate, enabling them to visualize and interact with their designs. These newest features allow designers a gateway to explore new workflows like virtual reality, whilst using a graphics card packed with the latest technology.Areas of application:Design & Manufacturing (MFG)• Designers• Visualization Artists• Industrial Designers• Simulation Analysts• Program/Project Managers Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)• Engineers• Architects• Structural Engineers• Draughts person• Landscape Designers• Project Planners• Program/Project ManagersAdvanced RDNA ArchitectureEngineered to optimize compute performance in real-world design applications, the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card is powered by the ground breaking 7nm process technology and equipped with the latest GDDR6 high-speed memory, and support for next generation PCIExpress 4.0 to boost 2D and 3D design workflows, while remaining power efficient.Real-World Power EfficiencyWith the superior power efficiency of the 7nm RDNA architecture and Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise’s intelligent power technology, system power usage is optimized for real-world workstation workflows and scales to precisely meet the power demands of professional applications.Outstanding Multitasking PerformanceWhen you work, you’re rarely doing only one thing at a time, and the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 workstation graphics card and Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise together deliver outstanding CAD multitasking performance even in the most demanding situations, such as continuing to model while rendering a visualization in the background.Real-Time VisualizationThe AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 workstation graphics card transforms the way project teams collaborate and interact by delivering fast and immersive real time visualization of design concepts to make quick and informed decisions.VR Ready SupportThe AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 workstation graphics card elevates your 3D design experience by allowing designers to view their work in VR and real-time environments. Using AMD Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise and the AMD Radeon™ ReLive for VR application3, AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card users can wirelessly visualize their creations using VR-capable applications and select standalone VR headsets.Radeon™ Pro Software for EnterpriseThe AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card is powered by the enterprise-grade AMD driver that is stress-tested to be ready for demanding 24/7 environments, with extensive OEM platform testing and comprehensive ISV certification testing delivering the quality professionals demand.AMD Remote Workstation enables professionals to access their physical workstations from virtually anywhere with rich graphics experiences when using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ or MicrosoftRemote Desktop. This technology streams pixels from a workstation to mobile devices.Certified for the leading professional applications to deliver the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals.Radeon™ Pro Software Day Zero certification programMany professional ISV applications will be certified before a new AMD Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise driver is released, meaning AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card users can enjoy the latest features of a newly posted enterprise driver along with the benefits of certification on the day of the driver is released.Image Quality LeadershipRadeon Pro Software for Enterprise helps the Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card deliver the superior image quality professional workflows require. AMD delivers reliable ‘pixel-accurate’ results for workflows were precision matters, such as medical imaging and unlike competing solutions, AMD displays fully completed frames every frame. Radeon™ Pro Image Boost accelerates product design decision making by allowing the Radeon™ Pro W5500 to output at a higher resolution (up to 5K) and then scale down to the lower native resolution of your display, improving sharpness and clarity.Keyfacts:• Graphics memory: 8GB GDDR6• Display outputs: 4x DisplayPort™ 1.4Features:o 1408 (22 Compute Units)o 224 GB/s Memory Bandwidtho 128-Bit Memory Interfaceo Max Power Consumption 125 Wo Form Factor 4.4” x 9.5” (H x L); Single SlotThe AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 Workstation Graphics is now available from Schneider Digital in stock. The new card is individually deployed in the configured workstations of Schneider Digital.Further infos and ordering online.



