The beverage industry is getting Zavvy

MERCER ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As spirits/wine events, on-site training, and MasterClasses get cancelled worldwide, industry professionals and brands are looking for ways to continue their educational messaging. Social Media, YouTube, and Zoom have become essential resources for reaching your audience.

To address this problem, Federico Hernandez, owner of the Chicago Rum Festival and New York Rum Festival & Congress, which have both been either postponed or possibly cancelled, partnered with spirits writer Will Hoekenga to develop Zavvy.co. It’s an online network that brings together Livestream Events from different beverage educators (under their own program/channel) who want to continue connecting with their audience.

Spirits and beverage leaders like Roberto Serrallés, Richard Seale, Eric Kaye, Shannon Mustipher, Karen Hoskin, Christelle Treunov and more have already participated in a Livestream or are scheduled to do so.

Zavvy also uses a variety of tools to convert Livestream content into podcasts, instantly equipping educators with another channel for reaching consumers.

Current Channels available on Zavvy are:

American Rum Report

The Rum Lab

Channel schedule to launched in the next days are:

Vino Cultura: Developed by Javier Berberana (Certified WSET Coach) focuses on Wine & Champagne education to the spanish community.

Hostesses: Developed by Cynthia Gonzalez (Social Media Cocktail Guru) focused on Cocktails made with Whiskey, Bourbon, Rum, Vodka or Tequila, with a Latin Twist.

Nico & Tere: Developed by Teresa & Federico N Hernandez focused on Mocktails.

Zavvy is currently in conversation with other industry professionals to add more channels. For more information, contact zavvy@zavvy.co



