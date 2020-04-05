Coronavirus - Botswana: Case statistics as of 5, April 2020
Laboratory tests Perfomed and resulted - 810
Negative Results - 804
Confirmed Cases - 6
Death - 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.
