Peace gains are unquestionable - Governor

Dundo, ANGOLA, April 5 - The governor of the eastern Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, Saturday, stressed that the gains of the peace in the province are unquestionable, with highlights to the rehabilitation of its social infrastructure and roads. ,

The official, who was speaking at Angola’s Peace Day marked on April 4, said that with peace, the country has gained new image through the construction of new housing projects, which allowed young people to get their own house

The governor also underscored the gains of the Education and increase of health units, which has secured free education and medical assistance to citizens.

In the meantime, he also called for the need for Angolans to continue to unite around the socio-economic development of the country, preserving and consolidating peace and national unity.

