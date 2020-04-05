Governor highlights peace preservation

Cuito, ANGOLA, April 5 - The national peace, unity, cohesion preservation for the safeguard of the political, social and economical stability must be every Angolan task, stated last Saturday in Cuito (Bié), the provincial governor, Pereira Alfredo.,

Speaking in an symbolic ceremony for the celebration of the 18th Anniversary of the Peace and National Reconciliation in Angola marked last Saturday, the provincial governor stressed that the conquest of peace was a result of the Angolans' will that the dialogue ended up a long suffering period and the country development delay.

Meanwhile, in the framework of the 4 April celebration, Pereira Alfredo paid tribute to the about 7,000 Cuito resistance martyrs buried in the Monumento Cemetery, located in the Cunje commune.

The activity took place under the motto: Angola 45 years, Unity, Stability and Development.

