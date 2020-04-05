Huambo governor stresses reconciliation among Angolans

Huambo, ANGOLA, April 5 - The governor of the central Huambo province, Joana Lina, Saturday reiterated the importance of peace, which is one of the biggest achievements of the Angolans after the national independence, thus calling on every citizen to make efforts to preserve it. ,

The governor made the statement during the April 4 celebration (Angola’s Peace Day), which brought together government officials, representatives of political parties, members of the National Assembly and religious leaders.

On this date of joy and reflection of the 18 years of peace and national reconciliation, said Joana Lina, all Angolans with the same determination and patriotism must march together in the same direction to cement collective solidarity and sense of responsibility in the fulfillment of our mission.

