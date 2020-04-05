There were 52 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,218 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Case Update - 5 April, 2020

2 new cases confirmed.

total Confirmed - 6

Total Recovered - 0

Total in quarantine : 311

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.