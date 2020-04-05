Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 59, of this five of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Three of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians, one Eritrean and one Libyan. Their details are presented below:

S. NO Residence Age sex Travel history to abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Addis Ababa 26 Male He has travel history to Dubai and was in quarantine 2 Addis Ababa 60 Male He has history of travel to Congo and was in quarantine 3 Came to Addis Ababa for a visit 45 Male He has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine 4 Addis Ababa 27 Female She has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine 5 Addis Ababa 30 Male no Contact with confirmed case

Situational update as of today (7:00 AM) on COVID-19:

Total laboratory test conducted 1843 Number of Confirmed cases of today 5 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 37 Patients in intensive care 1 Recovered 4 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 43



