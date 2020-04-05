Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 59, of this five of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Three of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians, one Eritrean and one Libyan. Their details are presented below:
|
S.
NO
|
Residence
|
Age
|
sex
|
Travel history to abroad
|
Contact with confirmed case
|
1
|
Addis Ababa
|
26
|
Male
|
He has travel history to Dubai and was in quarantine
|
2
|
Addis Ababa
|
60
|
Male
|
He has history of travel to Congo and was in quarantine
|
3
|
Came to Addis Ababa for
a visit
|
45
|
Male
|
He has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine
|
4
|
Addis Ababa
|
27
|
Female
|
She has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine
|
5
|
Addis Ababa
|
30
|
Male
|
no
|
Contact with confirmed case
Situational update as of today (7:00 AM) on COVID-19:
|
Total laboratory test conducted
|
1843
|
Number of Confirmed cases of today
|
5
|
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
|
37
|
Patients in intensive care
|
1
|
Recovered
|
4
|
Returned to their country
|
2
|
Total confirmed cases as of today
|
43
