Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 59, of this five of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Three of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians, one Eritrean and one Libyan. Their details are presented below:

1

Addis Ababa

26

Male

He has travel history to Dubai and was in quarantine

2

Addis Ababa

60

Male

He has history of travel to Congo and was in quarantine

3

Came     to Addis Ababa    for

a visit

45

Male

He has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine

4

Addis Ababa

27

Female

She has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine

5

Addis Ababa

30

Male

no

Contact with confirmed case

Situational update as of today (7:00 AM) on COVID-19:

Total laboratory test conducted

1843

Number of Confirmed cases of today

5

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

37

Patients in intensive care

1

Recovered

4

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

43
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
