Coronavirus – Nigeria: Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths.



